Mexico | The train crashed, the 4-year-old who was traveling on the roof died

Mexico|The victims of the accident tried to cross the border to the United States.

Four years old a Venezuelan boy was killed and several other migrants were injured when a freight train derailed and several carriages overturned. The victims of the accident were traveling on the roof of a train carrying sulfuric acid across Mexico towards the United States.

The incident is reported by the news agency AFP and the newspaper, among others El País.

Accident happened in the Chihuahua desert near the border city of Ciudad Juárez, whose neighbor on the US side is El Paso.

At least ten were injured, reported El País. Among the injured were the dead boy’s seven-year-old brother and his 28-year-old mother, who lost a leg and injured her spine, the Chihuahua state health ministry said, according to AFP.

Accident investigators carried the body of a dead Venezuelan boy near the border city of Ciudad Juárez.