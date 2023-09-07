The Mexican Superior Court announced this Wednesday, September 6, that it decriminalizes abortion at the federal level. Although the capital of the country legitimized the voluntary termination of pregnancy 15 years ago, some regions of the nation still consider it illegal. The ruling of the Supreme Court comes after an exhausting process of decriminalization of the process, state by state, in recent years.

A historic decision that will prevent any woman in Mexico from going to prison for abortion.

As “unconstitutional” the Supreme Court declared the legal system that penalizes abortion in the Penal Code at the national level.

According to the ruling of the highest constitutional court, criminalizing the voluntary interruption of pregnancy violates the human rights of women.

Although the nation’s capital decriminalized abortion 15 years ago, in some states it is still considered illegal.

Now, the judges of the regions that still penalize the procedure will have to take into account the ruling of the High Court.

The pronouncement of this September 6 comes two years after the Court ruled that abortion did not constitute a crime in the state of Coahuila, in the north of the country.

That 2021 verdict triggered a lengthy process of decriminalizing abortion on a state-by-state basis. In fact, last week Aguascalientes, in the center of the nation, became the twelfth state to decriminalize abortion.

News in development…

With AP and local media