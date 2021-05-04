Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Mexico | The subway bridge collapsed on top of cars in Mexico City, killing at least 13 people and injuring 70

May 4, 2021
The bridge had several train carriages at the time of the collapse.

Metro trains the overpass has collapsed in part in the Mexican capital, Mexico, news agencies say.

According to the news agency Reuters, at the time of the collapse, the bridge had train carriages that fell on cars moving on the road under the bridge.

Data on the accident on the night between Monday and Tuesday are so far limited, but dozens are injured.

According to Reuters, city officials have reported 13 dead and 70 injured.

The news is updated.

