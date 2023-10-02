Mexico | The roof of the church collapsed in the middle of the mass – at least five dead

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

in Mexico at least five people have died after the roof of the church collapsed during mass, reports the news agency Reuters based on information from local media and authorities. In addition, several others have been injured.

The accident happened in Ciudad Madero, located in the state of Tamaulipas in northern Mexico.

According to the Mexican newspaper Reforma, five people died in the accident, one of which was a child.

Rescue operations are still ongoing.

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tampico Jose Armando Alvarez said that the roof collapsed during communion. He asked people to pray for the survivors.

The material shared on social media shows how the roof of the church collapses, the exterior brick walls fall and gray smoke rises from the place.