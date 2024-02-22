Mexico | The president revealed the journalist's phone number to the public

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

of Mexico about the president of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is under investigation because he leaked the phone number of a reporter for The New York Times. The investigation was announced by the independent state agency INAI, which monitors transparency, access to information and privacy protection.

According to news agency AFP, INAI is investigating whether the president broke the law with his revelation.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. of the CPJ organization by 153 journalists have been killed there since 1992. In 2022, 11 journalists were reportedly killed in Mexico, more than in any country at war.

López Obrador read the reporter's phone number aloud while going through questions sent by The New York Times related to the upcoming publication to the article about the alleged connections of the president's allies to drug cartels.

The article revealed that for years US authorities were investigating allegations that López Obrador's allies had received millions of euros in money from the cartels. The investigation revealed indications of possible connections, but not enough to start an official investigation.

López Obdador has called the claims complete lies.