Mexico | The President of Mexico has been repeatedly infected with the corona

Mexico president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reports that he has contracted a coronavirus infection. The infection is second to the president. He says his symptoms are mild and he isolates himself by continuing his duties virtually.

Hours before his announcement, he had spoken in a hoarse voice at his daily press conference. He said he plans to take a corona test, but believes it is common flu.

Lopez Obrador, 68, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.