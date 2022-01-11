Tuesday, January 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | The President of Mexico has been repeatedly infected with the corona

by admin
January 11, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lopez Obrador, 68, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mexico president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reports that he has contracted a coronavirus infection. The infection is second to the president. He says his symptoms are mild and he isolates himself by continuing his duties virtually.

Hours before his announcement, he had spoken in a hoarse voice at his daily press conference. He said he plans to take a corona test, but believes it is common flu.

Lopez Obrador, 68, has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

.
#Mexico #President #Mexico #repeatedly #infected #corona

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, passed away at 65

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.