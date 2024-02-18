Mexico | The president decided to use the armed forces for everything other than national defense – this is how it happened

Police succumbs to corruption, a soldier does not.

This claim is based on the fact that in Mexico police duties have been transferred to the armed forces.

The role of the military in the country of 130 million inhabitants has grown strongly in recent years. We are used to seeing the armed forces in Mexico as distinctly separate from politics, but according to critics and experts, current developments threaten democracy.

Mexicans trust the armed forces more than the police, according to opinion polls. But the military's power extends far beyond providing security.

Generals led by the Ministry of Defense and the armed forces have been given huge contracts, such as the bank's 2,749 branches construction. They also run customs, ports, civil airports and airline. They are cleaned up algae from sandy beaches and distributed fuel, fertilizer, vaccines and school books.

Even the armed forces develop The Islas Marías group of islands in the Pacific Ocean tourism and traffic opened this winter Maya trainwhich transports travelers and cargo across the Yucatan Peninsula.

High class business enriches the officers and increases their influence. Nor do the usual rules on tendering apply to awarding assignments to the armed forces. All this tends to reduce transparency and increase corruption.

Mayajuna, built and operated by the armed forces, started running on the Yucatan Peninsula last December. It is hoped that it will provide an economic stimulus to the poor southern parts of Mexico.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the Mayajuna project in the summer of 2023.

Over two hundred the responsibility function of society has been transferred from the civil administration to the armed forces. The pace is quickened by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the reign.

Amlo, as he is known by his initials in Mexico, took office in December 2018 and will step down in December 2024.

But what is his motive? Increasing the role of the military seems particularly odd because the president is a leftist.

López Obrador has been in a hurry and using the armed forces is a straightforward way to achieve results, argues a Mexican political researcher Ramón I. Centeno from the University of Sonora.

“Amlo had always said that he wanted to make history as president, to push through all these big projects,” says Centeno in a telephone interview.

“He must have done it all in six years. In many other countries the president can try to be re-elected, but not here. The one-season rule is very strong in Mexico.”

Thus shouldn't have visited.

Before becoming president, López Obrador harshly criticized the use of armed forces in the drug war, which has fueled Mexico's violence and bystander suffering. The core mission of federal soldiers is to defend Mexico from external threats, but they were already harnessed against powerful criminal gangs by the right-wing Felipe Calderón in the presidential term 2006–2012.

It was supposed to be temporary.

Human rights organizations are scoldedthat soldiers commit unjustified violence more easily than civilian authorities and more easily evade responsibility for their violations.

Back in his election campaign, López Obrador vowed to return the army from the streets to the barracks.

“Hugs, no shots”, belonged his slogan.

López Obrador argued that the root causes of crime should be dealt with through social policy instead of tough measures.

“I changed my mind after seeing the kind of problem I had inherited,” he reasoned next autumn.

Few people think that civil and local authorities should be able to beat drug cartels. But today, soldiers are also responsible for petty criminals.

The National Guard was guarding the headquarters of the state oil company Pemex after an explosive device was found in its park in Mexico City on January 31.

Immediately to start his term, López Obrador established the National Guard, which took over the responsibility of law and order control from the federal police, military police and naval police that were abolished at the same time. The National Guard is nominally a civilian force, but it was mainly made up of soldiers, and the following year it was even transferred from the Ministry of Civil Security to the Ministry of Defense.

The National Guard also supervises, among other things, illegal immigrants on the southern border with Guatemala. There are aspirants through Mexico towards the north and the United States more than ever.

Critics have criticized the National Guard for patrolling even the most troubled areas, but it does not have the resources of the defunct federal police to investigate and thus dismantle the structures of crime.

Last in April the Supreme Court of Mexico your line, that the transfer of the National Guard under the Ministry of Defense was against the constitution and should be returned to civilian administration. Mexico Constitution saysthat “during peacetime, the military authority may not perform activities that are not directly related to the military sector”.

López Obrador has not given in to this. Last week on Monday he presented as part of the stabilization of the arrangement wider constitutional reformsso that the National Guard “does not become corrupt like the former federal police.”

However, the coalition no longer has the two-thirds majority in Congress required to amend the constitution. It will hardly achieve that even in the next elections in June.

“You can do it any way you like, the National Guard is in any case under the control of the generals and consists of soldiers,” researcher Centeno states.

Presidential the proposals of the constitutional package sink into the people like a knife into hot butter and explain his great popularity: minimum wages and pensions to be bigger, the number of MPs to be reduced, health care free, judicial appointments to be voted on by the people.

However, the agenda did not address the poor security situation, for which the opposition has constantly criticized the president. Although the role of the armed forces is increasing, the number of homicides in Mexico has remained almost constant at a record levelin over 30,000 per year.

That means about 25 homicides per year per hundred thousand inhabitants. For comparison: In Finland, about one homicide is committed per hundred thousand inhabitants per year.

In the elections López Obrador's successor will almost certainly be the candidate of his leftist Morena party Claudia Sheinbaumformer mayor of Mexico City.

“Amlo's charisma and popularity have acted as a counter force to the armed forces, but the next president may not have the same power,” says researcher Centeno

“When the armed forces have become more powerful at the same time, it can know problems.”