Within Mexico, the Government promotes the “Mexican moment”: a boom in foreign investment driven by the departure of large companies from China in search of a country closer to the United States. But outside the country, perhaps this moment is not so echoed. At least it won't be like that at the World Economic Forum being held this week and until next week in Davos, Switzerland. For the fourth consecutive year, the Administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not send a single high-level official representing Latin America's second largest economy.

The president warned since October: “The best foreign policy is the internal one, you cannot be a lamp in the street and darkness in the house, if we advance here they will respect us outside,” he mentioned on October 13 to a reporter who asked if he planned to attend the Forum (known as WEF) in 2024. “We cannot have a leading foreign policy wanting to get involved in giving advice or recommendations to other countries, to other peoples,” said the president.

At that time, López Obrador assured that the chancellor, Alicia Bárcena, would go on his behalf, but this did not happen. The Government representative will be Joel Hernández García, Undersecretary of Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this Wednesday. The governors of Baja California, Sonora and Yucatán will also go. The last high-level official of the Mexican Federal Government to attend the annual meeting of big capital in Switzerland was the then Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, in 2020.

Mexico is the twelfth economy in the world and number 15 in exports, as well as the most important trading partner of the United States, so specialists agree that attending forums such as Davos, where businessmen, investors, rulers and opinion leaders is an opportunity to generate opportunities.

“Our country has an international vocation,” says Juan Carlos Baker, who, as an official in the Ministry of Economy, represented the country in Davos in 2017. “It would seem a little incongruous to me that, on the one hand, we emphasize a lot or feel very proud of the welcoming role that we give to all international aspects of the economy, while, on the other hand, we are not present where these issues are discussed,” he added.

The importance of the Davos forum, organized and conceived by a Swiss banker, is written in history. It was there that Turkey and Greece signed a joint declaration in 1988 that prevented them from going to war. The event also marked the history of Mexico since it was there, in 1990, where President Carlos Salinas de Gortari presented the idea of ​​free trade that would culminate in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). , the largest in the world at the time.

But today, and since the 2008 financial crisis, the event has lost its shine and has become the target of criticism. In 2010, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva was awarded an award by the WEF. Lula, as the president is known, did not attend for health reasons and sent a representative, despite the fact that a week before he appeared at an alternative event to the WEF in which he accused the elites of having caused the financial crisis by act irresponsibly.

“We are experiencing an increase in international attention to the event because there are wars, there was a pandemic and that means that the Forum, which is the banner of this economic model of integration, is criticized,” says Baker. “But the Forum offers a very important advantage, even if you do not agree with what is said there, or if you do not agree with the proposals that come out of these types of meetings, you have to be present to be able to criticize.”

Ana Bertha Gutiérrez, in charge of Foreign Trade and Labor Market analysis at the independent research center Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), agrees. “It is always useful to have these high-level communication spaces,” says the expert, “it is not about changing the world in one meeting and it does not have to have a very strong impact on the public policies of all countries to be valuable.”

“I believe that the vision of the federal government and the president is erroneous because it is not only about going and telling other countries what to do, but it is about having a conversation and constant communication and exchange of ideas,” adds Gutiérrez.

