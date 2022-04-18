Mexico.- The Secretary of Tourism (Sectur), announced that, for United States Mexico It is the number one tourist destination due to the fact that in recent years there has been an upturn in the number of visitors from that country.

He was head of the organization, Miguel Torruco Marques who revealed that for Mexico it occupied the first position in the participation of trips made by Americans, receiving 58.6% of the total.

Torruco Marqués explained that this contrasts with the 4.3% of trips made to Canada and the 37.1% of total trips from the United States to other regions of the world.

Likewise, it indicated that the percentage share of total American travel to other regions of North America in 2021 was 62.9%, both by air and by other means, while the remaining 37.1% corresponded to other regions of the world. : The Caribbean, 13.0%; Europe, 10.7%; Central America, 5.3%; Middle East, 3.1%; South America, 2.9%, Asia, 1.3%, Africa, 0.7%; and, Oceania with 0.1%.

In this sense, he highlighted that only when considering trips by air in 2021, US citizens increased their arrivals to Mexico by 100.9%, going from 5 million 16 thousand trips in 2020, to 10 million 77 thousand trips in 2021.

Only 0.3% less than the trips registered in 2019 when 10 million 107 thousand tourists arrived by air.

Torruco Marqués stressed that this confirms the forecast that the reactivation of the tourism industry would occur with short-distance travel, as is the case with destinations in Mexico, which are on average four hours by flight from cities in USA.