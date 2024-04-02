Just over a month since the official start of the electoral campaigns for what will be the largest and most important democratic process in the history of Mexico, where more than 19 thousand positions throughout the republic will be put to the vote, violence threatens to the contenders. On April 1, the murder of the official candidate for mayor of one of the most dangerous municipalities in the country was confirmed, and hours later, the disappearance of another candidate for local councilor in the same territorial demarcation was announced. The federal government has admitted the crisis of violence, although it points the finger at state commanders for not protecting their local candidates.

Mexico, in the middle of one of the most violent electoral processes in its history. In his morning conference on February 2, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, extended his condolences to the family of Bertha Gisela Gaytán Gutiérrez, candidate for mayor of Celaya, Guanajuato, murdered in broad daylight on April 1 , describing the event as “a sad day” for the Aztec country.

“It is a sad day because yesterday they murdered the candidate for municipal president of Celaya, Guanajuato, Bertha Gisela Gaytán. And these events are very regrettable because they are people who are fighting to assert democracy, they are in the streets showing their faces, fighting by others,” exclaimed the president, who promised to accelerate the corresponding investigations to find those responsible for the assassination.

Gaytán, part of the Morena party, was shot dead during a campaign event in the community of San Miguel Octopan, northeast of Celaya, by as yet unidentified individuals but possibly related to organized crime in Guanajuato, which has been hit by violence. since he began the six-year term, appearing on the list of federal entities with the most murders in the entire republic.

During the attack on Gaytán, the authorities reported at least three more injuries, among whom was the candidate for Celaya councilor, Adrián Guerrero, who a day later, on the morning of April 2, was presumed dead by the Ministry of Security. Public and Citizen Protection (SSCP), which hours later rectified the official version, revealing that Guerrero is “not located”, but not deceased, as had been reported before. Guerrero's current whereabouts remain unknown.

Mexico City confirms the death of 15 candidates during the electoral season

On the same morning where López Obrador lamented the murder of the candidate for mayor of Celaya, the head of the SSCP, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, recognized the serious security crisis experienced by those aspiring to be elected by more than 95 million Mexicans next June 2, confirming the death of 15 candidates for popular positions since last October 1, when the road to the most important elections in the history of the country officially began.

Rodríguez explained that two of the victims had already made their candidacy official, five were pre-candidates, while eight were merely candidates, meaning they had only publicly expressed their intention to run in the next elections.

In addition, the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection assured that the organization has received more than a hundred requests for protection from political candidates who feel threatened within the current process.

“As of April 1, we have 108 requests for protection, 86 of which have been attended to, 10 were declined and 12 are in risk analysis,” revealed Rodríguez, who recalled the security device, in which the National Guard participates. and the Army, implemented to ensure the well-being of the candidates, although only of the three presidential candidates.

However, the official calculations contrast with the count carried out by independent organizations in power. Civil society organizations, such as the Electoral Laboratory, have recorded at least 50 murders related to the elections next June, surpassing the historical peak of 48 homicides registered in 2018.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador speaks during his morning press conference on March 11, 2024, in Mexico City. © EFE / José Méndez

Within its 'Second preliminary report on electoral violence of the 2023-2024 process', the Electoral Laboratory compiled 50 murders of people with some relationship to politics during the current electoral process. 26 of them were candidates, not all candidates, for public office, and the rest fell into the category of family members, activists or public officials.

“The increase in cases in the last three months has been 150%, which shows that we are facing a spiral of violence that coincides with the conclusion of the pre-campaigns and the registration of candidacies at the local level,” the report noted, classifying the States of Veracruz, Guerrero and Michoacán as the most dangerous to be a political candidate today.

The unfortunate event that ended Gaytán's life and kept Guerrero missing is the latest chapter in the violent history that has marked the current electoral campaign season in Mexico, which is embroiled in a historic security crisis in which no one seems to have any The responsability.

Signals and cross responsibilities

From the National Palace, AMLO was clear in delegating responsibilities for the murder of Gaytán, pointing out that the state government of Guanajuato, headed by the opposition Diego Sinhue, was negligent in the face of the complex security situation that exists in its district.

“The governor governs, but he does not command,” stated the Mexican president, explaining that behind the Sinhue administration there are alternative interests, which were the ones that finally caused the failure of the institutional mechanism that was agreed upon by the three levels of Government in Mexico to protect candidates during the campaign period.

Regarding this mechanism, signed in February and mediated by the National Electoral Institute, Rodríguez recalled that the state electoral institutes undertook to receive requests for protection from local candidates, and then send them to the state and municipal authorities, which are the ones that They finally decide whether or not to grant protection and surveillance to political candidates.

In fact, Rodríguez revealed that Morena had requested that Gaytán be subject to protection by said mechanism, however, the local electoral institute decided not to grant it, arguing that the campaign period had not officially begun at the time of the request. The electoral season in Guanajuato began on March 31, and on April 1, Gaytán was murdered without having the protection of the mechanism.



FILE IMAGE / Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her opening campaign rally in the Zócalo in Mexico City, on Friday, March 1, 2024. © AP / Marco Ugarte

Regarding this, the official presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, requested that the investigations into Gaytán's murder focus on the reason for the “refusal to provide security to candidates for popularly elected positions in the entity.”

“It is very worthwhile to investigate this procedure, that is, how the local electoral institute acted in this case,” Sheinbaum said during a campaign event on April 2.

For her part, Xóchitl Gálvez, candidate of the right-wing front Va por México, also expressed her condolences for Gaytán's death, asking that “those responsible be immediately investigated and brought to justice” during a campaign rally. Gálvez also clarified that she has received adequate protection from the mechanism established last February.

With AP, EFE and local media