Mexico | The Mexican Congress voted to legalize the recreational use of cannabis

The president wants to legalize part of the drug trade that haunts Mexico.

Mexico the lower house of congress on Wednesday voted a clear majority in favor of legalizing the recreational use of cannabis, news agencies say.

Underlying the law is a desire to curb drug trafficking, which has swelled to enormous proportions in Mexican cartels, killing thousands of people every year. In 2020, 244 tons of marijuana were seized by Mexican authorities.

President Andrés Manuel López Obradorin supported by the law would turn part of the illicit drug trade into a regulated market.

“The law would help bring peace,” commented President Morena MP Ruben Cayetano.

The law still needs Senate approval due to changes made by the House of Commons, but there is a majority of presidential supporters there who have already passed the law once.

If as the law goes through, Mexico will become one of the few countries in the world where recreational use of cannabis is allowed. In the past, entertainment use has been legalized in Canada and Uruguay, among others.

“Thanks to Mexico’s productive capacity, it theoretically created the world’s largest legal market,” commented the director of the anti-crime NGO México Unido Contra la Delincuencia. Lisa Sánchez.

“Marijuana is growing [Meksikossa] without the investment in energy needed in Canada. “

The law was opposed in a lower house vote by the opposition party PRI and the Conservative PAN.

Member of the PRI Mariana Rodriguez said he was concerned that the law would increase cannabis use and dependence.

Activists brought cannabis plants to the Mexican Senate on Wednesday.­

Supreme the court has previously held that possession of less than five grams for personal use is not punishable. The new law would increase that amount to 28 grams. At home, eight cannabis plants should be grown at a time.

For activists pushing to legalize cannabis, the law is a victory, but there is something to criticize.

Activist Genlizzie Garibayn thinks the law is too elitist. It is difficult for poor farmers to take part in the legal trade, which is subject to strict labeling, production and seed requirements.

Legalization can also provoke cartels for retaliation.

According to Sánchez, the new law also does not solve one of Mexico’s most significant problems: the misuse of police and judicial resources.

“Production and sales are allowed, but the police can still intervene in possession,” Sánchez says.