Mexico | The manager of the zoo is accused of eating four pygmy goats

In the official investigation, special features of the zoo’s operations were revealed. The director of the zoo is also suspected of having, for example, exchanged the zebra for tools.

Authorities are accusing the director of a Mexican zoo of killing four pygmy goats and serving them at a Christmas party. An American news agency, for example, tells about it Associated Press (AP) and a British magazine The Guardian.

The director worked as a zoo director in the city of Chilpancingo in the state of Guerrero.

“These four animals were slaughtered and prepared for food in the zoo premises. The animals were served as food at the end-of-season party,” a wildlife officer at the state environmental department Fernando Ruiz-Gutiérrez said according to The Guardian.

According to him, the health of those who ate goats was endangered because the animals were not intended for human consumption.

The director had to leave his position in mid-January after a deer animal had died at the zoo. In the official investigation, several irregularities were revealed in the operation of the zoo: animals had been sold, exchanged or eaten. According to the environmental authorities, some animals had been transferred to private individuals without documentation.

The manager is also suspected of exchanging the zebra for tools he needed at the zoo, for example. However, during the investigation, the tools in question were not found in the zoo.

So far, it is not clear if the manager has been formally charged.

in Mexico has long fought against illegal wildlife trade. For example, drug traffickers are known to have put together private wildlife zoos that have housed exotic animals such as tigers and lions.

Sometimes animals have also escaped from such shelters. For example, in the city of Aguascalientes, a lion running wild attacked a woman on her patio. The woman was seriously injured.

The lion also attacked two dogs and one cat. It was eventually caught and sent to a local zoo.