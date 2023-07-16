Mexico | The head of a local media company was shot dead in the tourist town of Acapulco

Two journalists have died this week in Mexico as a result of violence. More than 150 journalists have been killed in the country since 2000

Officials say that the head of a local media company was shot dead yesterday Saturday in the country’s southern tourist city of Acapulco. Prosecutors have started investigating the matter.

A journalist who was reported missing just a few days earlier was found dead in the western part of the country. It was said that there were signs of violence on his body. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, messages were attached to the journalist’s chest with cardboard notes.

More than 150 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 2000, says the organization Reporters Without Borders.