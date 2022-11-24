In recent days, the case of a tourist was known who was almost lynched by an angry mob for climbing the 365 steps of the Kukulcán Castle, one of the new seven wonders of the modern world that is located in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, without permission. to the Southeast of Mexico.

(See also: Video: tourist climbed the pyramid of Chichén Itzá and angry mob almost lynched it)

In videos that circulated on social networks, it was seen how, with whistles and shouts of “jail, jail, jail”, “lock her up” and “sacrifice, sacrifice”, the crowd, gathered on the esplanade of Chichén Itzá, expressed their anger “because that woman does not respect the rules”.

(Also: Four women tried to murder a 5-year-old boy while abusing him)

In the last few hours, the consequences that the woman had to face, who according to the Mexican media is originally from the state of Tijuana, was finally known.

The outrage arose because, in addition to climbing to the top of the Temple of Kukulcán, the woman began to dance on the structure, the most famous in the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, in Yucatán, declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco.

(Keep reading: Why Canada wants to welcome 1.5 million immigrants by 2025)

Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) has prohibited climbing the sacred Mayan building since 2008, installing a security cordon around it and announcing fines ranging from 50,000 (about $2,558) to 100,000 Mexican pesos (about $5,115). ), depending on the damage caused to the structure.

However, Mexican media reported that, after being arrested, the tourist had to pay only a fine of 5,000 Mexican pesos (about 1,300,000 Colombian pesos). For many, this sanction is insufficient, since it falls short of what is established in the laws that protect the archaeological zones and historical monuments of that country.

(Also read: ‘Our mother killed the man who abused us with a knife’)

Subsequently, the INAH reported that the monument did not suffer any alteration in its structure, and confirmed that the administrative fine was already charged to the tourist, who disobeyed the established guidelines, in accordance with the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Monuments.

In previous incidents, the INAH reported that it would be punished in accordance with the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones which, in its Chapter VI, establishes the penalties and sanctions against those who damage or exploit immovable archaeological monuments without authorization from the Institute. .

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing

*With information from EFE and El Universal (Mexico) / GDA