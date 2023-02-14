A pornographic actress greets fans at the Expo Sexo in Mexico City. Claudio Cruz (AP)

As every year, since 2013, the portal specialized in pornographic content pornhub released the latest trends, terms, searches and a summary about consumption on its platform during the year 2022. According to the data thrown by his yearbook, Mexico is the fifth country in the world that generates the most daily traffic to the website, below the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Japan, respectively. These are part of a list of 20 territories that represent 79.3% of the daily traffic to the portal, with more than 100 million daily visits and more than 36 billion visits per year —according to on your own page—, including other Latin countries such as Brazil (10), Spain (11), Argentina (16) and Colombia (17).

Regarding 2021, Mexico, a country with more than 126 million inhabitants, rose one position, taking fifth place from Italy. However, the average time spent on the site per visit for Mexicans is the lowest on the list, with only 8 minutes 45 seconds compared to Egypt, the first with 11 minutes 12 seconds. According to sexologist and educator Karimme Reyes, better known as sexconkaDespite these indicators, in the North American nation the consumption of porn remains taboo.

“This report says that a lot of Mexican band consumes porn, but we don’t go around saying it for life, because it is this open secret, that we already know that many people, mainly those who identify themselves as men, consume pornography, but we also see that more and more women are also consuming”, affirms the also founder and director of the network sexologistxsmx.

This graph illustrates the proportion of men and women who consume pornography by country on the website. pornhub

Curiously, following the thread of this last affirmation, the report of pornhub It also shows that in Mexico, women represent 48% of the country’s audience on the platform, third on the list below the Philippines and Colombia, which both exceed 50% of each nation. However, despite these indicators, if it is difficult for a man to speak about the subject freely and openly, for a woman “it continues to be one of the great taboos,” says Reyes, due to the unequal education in which women They have not been allowed to talk openly about many things, “much less sexuality,” he adds.

“The data is interesting, 48% is enough. In female sexuality it is like telling the world I can also get excited, I can also eroticize myself by watching a pornographic movie. It is even revealing data, because that means that perhaps they were already seeing it, but they were not speaking about it. It would have to be investigated further,” says the specialist.

The recapitulation he does pornhub It also shows that one of the most searched categories in Mexico is lesbian content and in its demographic indices it reveals that 34% of its population is between 18 and 24, followed by 25 to 34 (24%), 35 to 44 (15%) and 45 to 54 (12%). Likewise, the report indicates that in the search for trends the word “transsexuals” had an increase of 409%. Reyes sees a relationship between some of these indicators. From the fact that the majority audience is from generation Z and that almost 50% of the audience is female, he hypothesizes that women also influence the preference for lesbian content. “All the new generations come with the idea of ​​’why I don’t have to say this or discover this.’ They are more curious and take action, unlike other generations”, says the sexologist.

This part of the report illustrates the names of actresses and actors as well as the most searched terms and categories in Mexico. pornhub

Reyes has no doubts when stating that part of this percentage of women is looking for lesbian pornography, unlike heterosexual porn in which “the protagonist will always be a penis.” “In lesbian porn there is an egalitarian sexual encounter in which the enjoyment of the other person is very careful and vice versa. There is no focus on the obsession with penetration and you can see enjoyment in different forms of pleasure for all tastes ”, she adds.

The specialist emphasizes that most of the content on platforms such as pornhub either XXXVideos is predominantly of the type mainstream or traditional. What do you mean by this? Which presents both sexual encounters and the role of women outside of reality. “They continue to present us with scenes, situations and bodies that are far removed from reality, where the roles are not fair, they are not egalitarian. The pleasure, the complicity, is not really seen there, as a sexual encounter really has to be, in which there has to be certain care such as condom use and consensus with the other person, otherwise we would be talking about other territories such as violence that can be exercised”, elaborates Reyes.

The list of 20 countries that see the most pornography on the platform. pornhub

The sexologist sees feminist or alternative porn as an option, which, although it is still a film with edits, effects, cuts, is more attached to real situations. He considers that feminist porn makes it clear that there must be a consensus, certain care with the person one is involved with and removes all that violence that is presented in traditional porn towards women, mainly, making believe that this type of situation or act that they are performed generates pleasure to all.

“Pornography is just that, fiction. Many times when you want to bring reality to reality it will not work and many times we may be falling into acts of violence. I am not telling you not to watch pornography, I would prefer that you not and if you do see it, then at least keep in mind that it is like any movie in the cinema, we like it, it excites us, excites us, let it stay there, take it to reality no longer works”, he concludes.

