Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Mexico | The extremely dangerous Lidia hurricane is approaching beach destinations

October 10, 2023
Mexico | The extremely dangerous Lidia hurricane is approaching beach destinations

Lidia’s storm winds have blown at a maximum of about 60 meters per second.

of Mexico Hurricane Lidia, which is approaching the coast, has intensified into a very dangerous category four hurricane, tells US National Hurricane Center NHC.

Advancing in the Pacific Ocean, Lidia is heading towards the beach resorts on the west coast of Mexico.

According to the NHC, Lidia’s storm winds have blown at a maximum of about 60 meters per second. The storm is expected to reach the coast around Tuesday local time.

According to the hurricane center, the storm, which has reached the second highest level on the five-step scale, may still strengthen somewhat before it hits the coast.

