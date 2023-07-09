violence in mexico Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, correspondent for the Mexican newspaper ‘La Jornada’, had been missing since Wednesday. His lifeless body was found this Saturday in Huachines, in the municipality of Tepic in the state of Nayarit, in the west of the North American country. His family recognized the reporter after the forensic hearing, according to sources from the outlet.

Sánchez Iñiguez, 59, had been missing since last Wednesday. His wife, Cecilia López, reported his absence to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on Friday afternoon, says ‘La Jornada’. A letter stating that “unknown persons took Luis Martín from his home, along with his computer, his cell phone, and a hard drive.”

The Mexican newspaper also said that for the moment the Public Ministry “has not issued information on the event.”

In recent days, local journalists had issued a statement warning of “the disappearance of three people related to the media in Nayarit” through violent acts.

Thus, they requested the state governor, Miguel Ángel Navarro; President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; to the mayoress of Tepic, Geraldine Ponce, as well as to the state Prosecutor’s Office and the FGR to “exhaust all the lines of investigation on the three cases, which could relate his journalistic exercise to his abduction.”

“These violent disappearances not only seriously affect the three people involved, but also their families, the union and society in general, because they are violent actions that disrupt public peace and reveal the danger that all people run at any time. moment”, read the statement published prior to the fatal outcome.

If the professional motive is confirmed, there would be four journalists killed so far in 2023

After the discovery of the lifeless body of Sánchez Iñiguez, organizations defending freedom of expression maintain that there are already four journalists killed in 2023 if it is finally confirmed that his death is related to the performance of the reporting profession.

On May 23, Marco Aurelio Ramírez Hernández, a journalist and former municipal official, was shot dead in the state of Puebla. Barely two weeks earlier, on May 11, journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería was shot to death in the resort of Acapulco, in the southern state of Guerrero. And on February 12, the journalist and activist Abisaí Pérez Romero was assassinated in Tula, in the state of Hidalgo.

In 2022, Mexico concentrated 20% of the murders of journalists in the world with 13 crimes, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

In parallel, the organization ‘Article 19’ reports that 157 journalists have been murdered in Mexico since 2000, allegedly deaths related to the performance of the profession.

with EFE