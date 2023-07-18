Mexico | The bodies of more than 20 people were found in unmarked graves

According to the authorities, the bodies have been buried for about a year.

of Mexico in the northern parts, several unmarked graves have been found, containing a total of more than 20 people’s bodies.

According to the authorities, the graves were found during a search in which tens of thousands of missing people have been searched. According to statistics, more than 110,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 1962.

22 bodies were found in 11 graves found in the city of Reynosa, near the US border, it was reported on Monday. According to the authorities, the bodies have been buried for about a year.

Tamaulipas the state where the graves were found is plagued by organized crime and gang clashes. There are about 13,000 missing people in the state. Above is only the state of Jalisco, where about 15,000 people are missing.

More than 350,000 murders have been registered in Mexico since December 2006.