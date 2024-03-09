Mexico has experienced new turbulent episodes due to the case of the forced disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The last chapter of related violence was the death of another normalista student at the hands of the local Guerrero Police, on March 8. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has asked the authorities to clarify the situation, amid pressure from the families of the missing, who demand to meet with the president.

Almost a decade after the forced disappearance of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa (Mexico), the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, despite its continuous promises, continues without providing clear answers about what happened that early morning of September 27, 2014 in the town of Iguala, Guerrero. lThe death of another normal student has aggravated the historical wound.

The country woke up on March 8 with the news of the murder of Yankee Rothan Gómez Peralta, student at the 'Raúl Isidro Burgos' normal school in Ayotzinapa (the same school as the 43 disappeared)as a result of a “confrontation”, according to local authorities, with the Guerrero State Police in the capital, Chilpancingo.

According to the police versionGómez Peralta, along with four other subjects, was aboard a truck that had allegedly been reported stolen, so the uniformed officers asked them to get out of the vehicle.

The young people ignored him and the police decided to shoot, killing Gómez Peralta, injuring another crew member and arresting another, whose whereabouts are unknown. The police's story is that the young people were armed and that they managed to exchange fire during the event.

The Attorney General's Office (FGR) and the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) are already investigating the case, given the accusations of Gómez Peralta's relatives, who accuse the authorities of planting evidence and creating crimes.

Meanwhile, the Mexican head of state called for investigations into the case.

#FGRInforma | This institution urgently and immediately opened an investigation file in relation to the death of a young student in Chilpancingo, Guerrero. Having sufficient evidence of crimes of human rights violation, it attracted a local investigation. Further… pic.twitter.com/h0FoR4Z9P3 — FGR México (@FGRMexico) March 9, 2024



“Yes, there is this connection, this relationship (with Ayotzinapa). We have decided in the security cabinet that in order to clearly clarify what happened, to punish those responsible, to ask the Attorney General's Office of the Republic to bring the case, we are going to ask in a respectful manner, so that it is well investigated,” said López Obrador. this March 8th.

The president's calls for “a good investigation” draw the attention of a large sector of Mexican society, especially due to the recent public confrontation he carried out with the families of the 43 disappeared from Ayotzinapa, who no longer trust the word of the president.

The relationship between the relatives of the disappeared and AMLO is fractured

Last Wednesday, March 6, dozens of people close to the normalistas who disappeared more than 10 years ago, along with protesters related to their fight, broke into the vicinity of the National Palace. to show their rejection of the supposed advances in the investigation into what happened in Ayotzinapa.

During the demonstration, in which the participants broke down the door of the presidential residencea personal meeting with the president was also demanded to discuss his role in the investigations and to question his reluctance to point out to the high command of the Army that, according to independent commissions that were in charge of the case, they would be involved in the forced disappearance of the students.

When questioned about the incident, López Obrador expressed that within the Ayotzinapa case there is a “black hand”, pointing to the representative of the relatives, Vidulfo Rosales, and stating that the questions to the investigation are “provocations” caused by the alleged intervention of opposition parties in the fight.

A group protesting the disappearance of 43 Ayotzinapa students in 2014 forces their way into the National Palace to protest against the government's lack of results in the investigation of the case, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 6, 2024. © Reuters / Stringer

“The parents' demand is very fair, but right-wing groups, conservatives and even parties that are against the transformation, even international organizations, supposedly defenders of human rights, have already gotten involved in this unfortunate matter,” the president said. last March 7th.

A six-year period of unfulfilled promises

Upon reaching the Presidency in 2018 with the banner of clarifying the case of the missing students, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has failed to meet the expectations of a large sector that voted for him.

During his tenure, Perhaps the most remembered achievement in this regard was having overturned the so-called 'historical truth', the official narrative constructed during the period of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), structured mainly by the former attorney general of the republic Jesús Murillo Karam, today imprisoned for his alleged participation in the disappearance of the normalistas.

With this, the hopes of the students' families began to rise, dreaming of one day knowing what really happened to their children that night in 2014. However, The promises of justice and historical clarification began to fade over time.

Although the Truth Commission and Access to Justice in the Ayotzinapa Case, created by López Obrador in the first months of his mandate, and the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights -IACHR) They concluded that what happened in Ayotzinapa was “a state crime” that had the active participation of the Mexican Armythe president refuses to recognize the role of the military in the case.



People participate in a torchlight march to demand justice for the 43 missing students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2024. © Reuters / Raquel Cunha

The Government of Mexico City has not opened concise investigation files against senior officials in the military structure who, as discovered by the expert commissions, could be involved in the case.

Furthermore, the Executive has ignored the investigators' allegations that the Army refuses to reveal certain documents. that could provide valuable information about the whereabouts of the missing young people.

Thus, the Ayotzinapa case has gone from being one of the presidential flags to an uncomfortable topic for López Obrador who, six years after becoming President, remains in the shadows.

The candidates commit to continue researching

The two main candidates for the Presidency committed to continuing the investigations into the Ayotzinapa case.

In a tone consistent with what was constantly expressed by the Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate, committed, if she became President, to “continue with the investigations” on Ayotzinapa.

“We are going to continue with the investigations in case their conclusion is not reached,” said the candidate of the leftist Morena, during a press conference on March 9.

For her part, the candidate of the conservative front Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México, Xóchitl Gálvez, regretted the death of Gómez Peralta and assured that, if elected, she will continue with investigations into the issue,although he ruled out meeting with the relatives of the missing, at least for now.

Between broken promises, desperation among family members, state negligence and military secrecy, almost 10 years have passed since that fateful September morning, where 43 students disappeared.

Ten years of ghosts who, at the height of the Mexican elections, return to demand justice through the voices of those who remain, shouting “we are missing 43” and “they took them alive, we want them alive.”

