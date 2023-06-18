Mexico | The authorities found 129 people packed in the back of the truck

The people packed into the truck were most likely on their way to the United States.

of Mexico authorities found 129 immigrants packed into the back of a truck on Friday night, the Mexican Immigration Service said in a statement on Saturday. At least the news agencies AFP and Reuters report on it.

The truck and the people packed inside were found in the town of Sayula de Aleman in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

Mexico is currently in the middle of a heat wave that has killed at least eight people. The temperature in the town of Sayula de Aleman is predicted to rise to 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The authorities arrested four people suspected of smuggling in connection with the case.

The car inside were immigrants from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and India.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, 51 people from Guatemala were returned to the country.

19 unaccompanied minors from Guatemala and Honduras were transferred to a state asylum. The rest of the people were transferred to a reception center until their legal status is determined.

News agencies report that thousands of people pass through Mexico every day in the hope of reaching the United States. Many of them are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

Some of them pay the smugglers for a ride. Some of them have to cross areas rife with drug violence, making them vulnerable to organized crime.