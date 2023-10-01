Sunday, October 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | Ten migrants died after a truck overturned on a highway in Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | Ten migrants died after a truck overturned on a highway in Mexico

The victims of the accident were apparently Cuban women, one of whom was a minor.

At least ten migrants have been killed and 25 injured after a truck transporting them illegally overturned on a highway in Mexico, officials said.

The accident happened in the southern state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala early Sunday morning local time.

According to the AFP prosecutor’s source, the victims of the accident were apparently Cuban women, one of whom was a minor.

The accident happened on the highway between the towns of Pijijiapan and Tonala, which is often traveled by migrants on their way from Central America to the United States.

The truck, whose body was partially made of wood, was destroyed in the accident.

Only on Thursday, two migrants died when a vehicle overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapa in the same state.

#Mexico #Ten #migrants #died #truck #overturned #highway #Mexico

See also  Hockey Sweden is following Finland's example: KHL players will no longer be involved in the national team
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Renowned Adam Sandler film receives all kinds of expert opinions

Renowned Adam Sandler film receives all kinds of expert opinions

Recommended

No Result
View All Result