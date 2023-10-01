Mexico | Ten migrants died after a truck overturned on a highway in Mexico

The victims of the accident were apparently Cuban women, one of whom was a minor.

At least ten migrants have been killed and 25 injured after a truck transporting them illegally overturned on a highway in Mexico, officials said.

The accident happened in the southern state of Chiapas near the border with Guatemala early Sunday morning local time.

According to the AFP prosecutor’s source, the victims of the accident were apparently Cuban women, one of whom was a minor.

The accident happened on the highway between the towns of Pijijiapan and Tonala, which is often traveled by migrants on their way from Central America to the United States.

The truck, whose body was partially made of wood, was destroyed in the accident.

Only on Thursday, two migrants died when a vehicle overturned in the municipality of Mezcalapa in the same state.