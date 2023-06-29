Talina Fernandez, renowned journalist and actress from Mexico, has died at the age of 78 after being hospitalized in an emergency at the Hospital Español, in Mexico City. The ‘Lady of Good Saying’, as she was nicknamed, he was battling leukemiawhich had been diagnosed “very quickly”, according to what was said by his relatives.

“He had a disease that came on very quickly; we didn’t expect it, we didn’t see it coming, we didn’t know how it degenerated so much. It started out as a weakness a month ago and suddenly it turned into dysplastic myelosis and that ended up being leukemia that made her blood will no longer function,” said Coco Levy, Talina’s son.

Fernández has had an important role within Mexican television. She developed as an actress in the 70s participating in novels such as “The twins” (1972) and “My little solitude” (1990); However, her career would take off after dabbling in the work of a communicator.

She is remembered for her outstanding participation in the coverage of the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), in May 1994. At that time, Colosio was the favorite candidate to replace Carlos Salinas de Gortari, president of Mexico; however, he was assassinated during a campaign event.

Talina Fernández: why is she called the ‘Lady of Good Saying’?

According to Talina Fernández herself, this nickname arises from the good management she had to speak in front of cameras. She narrated that, due to her age of 36, her colleagues from the “Night to Night” program, content that began in late 1980 and ended in early 1981, could not use very “youthful” adjectives with her.

“I was already 36 years old, so they couldn’t say ‘the youthful Talina Fernández’. Then I had entered the news with Paco Ignacio Taibo and Horacio Velasco, and the two Spaniards Well, they didn’t even allow me to say ‘ok’, I had to take care of the Spanish language,” he said.

#Mexico #Talina #Fernández #prominent #actress #communicator #dies