The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, said that Mexico has taken a decisive step in the gene editing of T cellswhich are indispensable for advanced immunotherapy against diseases such as leukemia and cancer.

The foreign minister said that he will meet in Mumbai with specialists on the subject to initiate operations in the consulate of Mexico for technology and investment.

What is T cell editing

T cells, or T lymphocytes, are cells of the immune system. They play an important role in defending the body against pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and cancer cells.

These cells originate in the bone marrow and mature in the thymus. T cells have antigen receptors on their surface, allowing them to recognize and bind to foreign molecules or “antigens” present on infected or abnormal cells.

When a T cell binds to a specific antigen, it becomes activated and begins to reproduce and release chemicals that can destroy the antigen-presenting cell..

Gene editing of T cells has the potential to improve the immune system’s ability to fight disease. Gene editing technology, such as CRISPR-Cas9, allows researchers to change or remove specific genes in T cells to improve their ability to recognize and attack pathogens or abnormal cells.

For example, gene editing of T cells can be used to create T cells that express specific antigen receptors (CAR-T), designed to recognize and attack cancer cells.

Researchers can take T cells from a patient and genetically engineer them to express specific antigen receptors that bind to proteins on the surface of cancer cells.

These modified T cells are grown in the laboratory and infused into the patient, where they can attack and kill cancer cells.

In addition, gene editing of T cells can also be used to improve the immune response against infectious diseases, such as HIV or hepatitis B and C.

We recommend you read:

Researchers can engineer T cells to express virus-specific antigen receptors and then infuse these engineered T cells into the patient, where they can recognize and kill virus-infected cells.