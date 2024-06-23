A goal of Gerardo Arteaga gave the victory to the national team Mexico In front of a Jamaica that put him against the wall, in a group B match of the Copa América 2024.

El Tri lost its captain due to injury after 30 minutes Edson Alvarezwho left the field in tears.

a low

“Álvarez, from English West Ham, fell alone, without any rival touching him, and was writhing in pain, while his teammates asked for medical attention in the match being played this Saturday at the NRG Stadium in Houston“, indicated the EFE agency.

In the first half the Mexicans did not look good, as their rival on duty put them against the ropes and even created several scoring opportunities, but their agile players missed.

César Montes, figure of the Mexico vs. match Jamaica Photo:TIME / SOFASCORE Share

“For the second half Mexico improved and in the 69th minute Gerardo Arteaga He shot the Jamaican goalkeeper, Jahmali Waite responsible for the score in favor of the Americans not being larger, and made the final score 1-0,” EFE said.

Very suffered

However, the Mexicans, once Jamaica had a goal disallowed for offside, got into the game and got closer to Waite’s goal, who became one of the figures of the match.

statistics of the match Mexico vs. Jamaica Photo:TIME / SOFASCORE Share

“At 50 minutes Michail Antonio, with a header, he scored what could have been Jamaica’s first goal in the entire history of the Copa América, but the referee Ismail Elfath annulled it because the VAR ruled it offside,” EFE said.

Next Wednesday Jamaica will meet Ecuador and Mexico will face Venezuela.