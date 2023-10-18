The Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE, Foreign Ministry), condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack against the hospital in the north of the Gaza Stripin which hundreds of deaths and injuries have been reported from a bombing whose responsibility neither Hamas nor Israel recognizes, and said that it is imperative to protect the civilian population.

“The Government of Mexico condemns in the strongest terms the attack on the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, which reportedly claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent victims. It is imperative to protect the civilian population, in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” the SRE noted this Tuesday in a message on social networks.

“Mexico reiterates its enormous concern about the situation in Gaza and makes a firm call for a ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor,” he added.

The attack on the Al Ahli Araba hospital, in the north of the Gaza Strip, in which hundreds of deaths and injuries have been reported due to a bombing whose responsibility is not recognized by either Israel or the Islamist group Hamas, has unleashed numerous reactions in the world and adds a new ingredient to the conflict that has already lasted eleven days.

This Tuesday, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE, Chancellery), of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena expressed that Mexico promotes a comprehensive and definitive solution, under the premise of the existence of two States: Israel and Palestine.

“Mexico favors a comprehensive and definitive solution to the conflict, under the premise of two States, that addresses the legitimate concerns of Israel and allows the consolidation of a politically and economically viable Palestinian State, which coexists with Israel within secure and internationally recognized borders, in accordance with United Nations resolutions”, Bárcena said during her appearance before the plenary session of the Mexican Senate when referring to the conflict unleashed by the terrorist attacks by the armed wing of Hamas on the 7th in Israeli territory.

EFE

