Mexico registered 35,625 homicides in 2021, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) published this Tuesday, a figure similar to that of 2020. Although the murder rate in the country fell from 29 to 28 per 100,000 inhabitants in a year, the data shows that Mexico is still stuck in high levels of violence. Most of those homicides were carried out with a firearm, according to the report. The states with the highest incidence are Zacatecas, Baja California and Colima.

In Zacatecas, in the center of the country, the homicide rate has gone from 76 to 109 murdered per 100,000 inhabitants in one year. The increase confirms the perception of citizens, who placed two cities in the State, Fresnillo and the capital —which bears the name of the State—, among the three most dangerous according to the vision of its residents: in them, more than 97% of the population feels at risk. And it is also consistent with the news that arrives every week in the national press, about executed, hanged, burned, in the streets, in the mountains or in front of the Government Palace.

Baja California is also among the states with the highest murder rate, with 86 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants. A year earlier, the border state with the United States registered seven less murders per 100,000 inhabitants. Colima, on the Pacific coast, has lowered its index from 95 to 82, but still remains among the most violent. They are followed by Chihuahua (73) and Guanajuato (70). At the other extreme, among the States with the lowest figures, are Yucatán (2), Coahuila (5) and Aguascalientes (7).

If you look at the absolute numbers, Guanajuato has the highest number of murders: 4,333 homicides in 2021. The balance in one of the most important industrial regions in the center of the country was reduced, however, compared to 2020, when 5,370 were registered. They are followed by Baja California, with 3,246 murders between January and December of last year; the State of Mexico, with 3,114, and Chihuahua, with 2,743.

These figures place Mexico on a par with Brazil, one of the countries with the most murders in the world and which this year, however, reported the lowest homicide levels in 15 years. The reduction in the South American country has been attributed to a truce between gangs, to “the professionalization of the drug market” or to a demographic change –although the annual balance excluded deaths in police operations–.

In Mexico, on the other hand, the Government has only managed to stabilize the figures of violence. The country’s high levels of murder were already one of Mexico’s most serious problems when Morena’s Andrés Manuel López Obrado took power in late 2018. But three years later, the situation has not significantly improved. Since 2019, the number of murders has hovered around 35,000.

Despite this, the president clings to his national security strategy and seeks to create a common front with the governors to pacify the country. “If we do not finish pacifying Mexico, no matter how much has been done, we will not be able to historically accredit our government,” López Obrador admitted after the meeting with the governors in early July. In the last month, however, the president has been questioned about the violent events that have occurred throughout the country, from Chiapas, where at the end of June armed men shot down a market in San Cristóbal de las Casas, to Chihuahua. , where two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were killed in the Sierra Tarahumara.

The annual figures reported by Inegi are the most complete presented by the Government, which also releases monthly information from the Executive Secretariat and the National Security Commission. This is so because in addition to contemplating the folders of the state prosecutor’s offices and the reports of the military and civil security forces, the Inegi adds data from death certificates in the Civil Registry and the Forensic Medical Services.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country