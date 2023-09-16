Ovidio Guzmán López, son of drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, has been extradited from Mexico to the United States, to stand trial for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Official Mexican government sources confirmed that, around 1pm yesterday, Interpol agents went to the Altiplano federal prison to carry out the order to extradite him. Currently Ovidio Guzmán is already in the city of Chicago.

In total, the US government has mounted eleven criminal charges against Lopez, identified by authorities as the heir to the Sinaloa cartel founded by his father.

According to the American government, Ovidio Guzmán coordinated the trafficking of fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine to the United States on behalf of the cartel. Like his three brothers, he was also involved in his father’s sensational escape from the Altiplano federal prison in 2015.