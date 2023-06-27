Mexican police have arrested a group of soldiers suspected of involvement in the disappearance of 43 students who went missing nearly a decade ago.

Alejandro Encinas, Secretary of State for Human Rights in Mexico’s Interior Ministry, said Monday on Twitter that eight soldiers had been taken into custody. Four other members of the armed forces are already in pre-trial detention, including a commander who allegedly ordered the killing of six of the youths.

Soldiers and corrupt police are said to have kidnapped 43 young men studying at a rural teacher training college in Ayotzinapa in September 2014. The students are said to have been handed over to a gang for unknown reasons. So far, only the skeletal remains of three young men have been found and identified.