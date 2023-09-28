The authorities have not yet confirmed whether or not the bodies found belong to six of the seven young people, most of them minors, kidnapped by armed men last Sunday, in Zacatecas, in central Mexico. However, the Attorney General’s Office of the state of the same name indicated that a young man who was part of the group of missing people was found alive. His identity has not been revealed and he has “various injuries.”

Uncertainty and conflicting versions about the fate of seven young Mexicans kidnapped last Sunday, September 24, while they were sleeping on a ranch in Zacatecas.

The authorities reported on the discovery of six bodies in a property that is difficult to access in the region. However, the Prosecutor’s Office of the state of the same name to which that city belongs indicated that Experts are still working to clarify the identities of the bodies and determine whether or not they correspond to the majority of the group of missing people.: five minors, between 14 and 17 years old, and two young people aged 18 years. Three of them were cousins ​​and the rest were friends.

“Until this moment it cannot be confirmed whether among the deceased are all the young people deprived of their liberty last Sunday (…) In the place, which is difficult to access, since there are no roads to get to it, they were To date, six lifeless bodies of young men have been located, which remain unidentified until the recognition mechanisms are exhausted,” the prosecutor insisted.

At the same time, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it was one of the seven young people was found alive, whose identity has not yet been revealed. The survivor, who has “various injuries,” was transferred to a hospital in the country’s capital, “where he is under the protection of law enforcement and accompanied by a psychologist for his care.”

The teenager “has two blunt wounds in the occipital region, one of them with a probable fracture line in the occipital region and a fracture of the bones of the nose. X-rays and tomography are performed. His state of health is reported to be stable,” stated a medical report, cited by the local newspaper ‘El Universal’.

However, there are some conflicting versions about what happened to the seven young people. While the prosecuting body of the state where the events took place insists that they are still working to clarify the identity of the discovered bodies, a government source, who spoke to the Reuters agency on condition of anonymity, stated that the bodies correspond to the victims of this case.

Zacatecas prosecutors only confirmed that the young people were located in a ranch in the city of Villanueva, along with the teenager who was found alive.

The teenagers were forcibly taken away by a group of armed men, not yet identified, who broke into the house where they had gathered to have a sleepover, according to the testimony of one of the parents. But after finishing the meeting, around 5:00 am they were surprised by the criminal group that kidnapped them.

Two individuals allegedly linked to the kidnapping were arrested

According to sources close to the case, reported by the local press, the latest discoveries occurred in the middle of an operation in which a helicopter descended on a piece of land when it noticed that a person was moving.

This is how they located the survivor and later, the officers toured the place, where they first found three lifeless bodies and later, three others scattered in the area.

Two individuals allegedly linked to the kidnapping of the seven young people were arrested, local press reported.

This information is known after last Tuesday, September 26, the parents and other relatives of the victims blocked a road in the midst of desperation to demand speed in the search operations for their children.

That same day, the first clue was known. The Attorney General’s Office of Zacatecas state (FGJE) reported that the agents, including police and military personnel who have participated in the investigations, found the vehicle in which the kidnapping would have been carried out.

The young people would have been tortured

The Mexican press highlights that in a radio interview with Francisco Elizondo, news director at Zer Informativo in Zacatecas, René Ocón, father of one of the minors, assured that he received information that the teenagers were tortured.

Ocón stated that some images were circulated, which would confirm this version. “They uploaded some videos of them, where you can see that they are being taken walking down the hill (…) They look very bad, barefoot, naked, they look tortured (…) they were made to say things that are not true (…) The truth “I haven’t been able to see them, because I couldn’t bear to see them torture my son,” said the testimony collected by ‘El Universal’.

Zacatecas is one of Mexico’s most violent states, where rival criminal gangs regularly clash over lucrative smuggling routes. During the first eight months of this year, more than 500 people were killed in that region, according to government data.

The reasons behind this case that shocks Mexico remain unclear.

With Reuters, EFE and local media