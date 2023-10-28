Fear near the circuit

While we wait to focus on the verdicts that the track will provide this evening, with the qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, the motorsport weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez certainly didn’t start well. In fact, the Mexico City circuit was the backdrop to one dramatic news story. As reported by the Spanish site Soymotor a 35-year-old man, who was fleeing after stealing a vehicle, was killed following a shootout with the police which occurred right near the race venue. The facts date back to yesterdayabout an hour before the start of PL1.

The Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana of the capital reported the accident. The police tried to intercept the thief and managed to stop him, but he opened fire on the officers, who responded. The toll was heavy: a dead – the robber – e at least four injured: a civilian – a taxi driver who was nearby and was hit by a stray bullet – and three police officers. Of the latter, one was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana (SSC) de la Ciudad de México confirmed a meeting in the search of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the day of the day, one hour before the arranque de Libres 1. A person has failed and there are at least four of them, the police. pic.twitter.com/ylCcBJ7ueb — Tomás Slafer (@TSlafer) October 28, 2023

The facts

The SCC reported that “The incident took place after police officers began following a car which, according to the investigation, was probably linked to the robbery of a vehicle in the north of the city. When the vehicle was stopped between 47th and 14th streets, in the Ignacio Zaragoza colony in the Venustiano Carranza neighborhood, shots were fired from the car at the officers“, adds the statement, which specifies that the occupants of the stolen vehicle opened fire.

The address mentioned corresponds precisely to one of the avenues that run alongside the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The fleeing car was intercepted in the Granjas Mexico neighborhood of Iztacalco, also close to the track. The vehicle is now in the possession of the authorities, who have opened an investigation to clarify all the details.