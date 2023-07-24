LIVE: La Mañanera de AMLO today Monday, July 24, 2023

Claudia Sheinbaum, during her visit to Colima as part of her tour of the entire country, highlighted the brilliance that Mexico has achieved thanks to the Fourth Transformation, a project that seeks to eradicate corruption and the privileges of the past, according to what she said.

He emphasized that everyone has the responsibility of maintaining awareness and convincing everyone that the direction of the country lies in this transformation.

Guaranteeing Rights with Transformation

The UNAM scientist expressed the importance of not backing down on the Fourth Transformation, since only through it can the great rights of the people of Mexico be guaranteed.

He stressed that the right to education, health, elimination of discrimination, support for the countryside, welfare, democracy and a solid justice system are fundamental pillars that should not be abandoned.

Continuity of the Nation Project

Sheinbaum recalled that the continuity of the Fourth Transformation implies following the national project started in 2018 by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who managed to separate economic power from political power, marking a new chapter in the history of Mexico.

A Government for the Most Needy

In her speech, the former head of government of Mexico City highlighted the priority that the Fourth Transformation gives to the poorest and most disadvantaged in society.

He cited examples of successful social programs such as pensions for the elderly, student scholarships, and support for the countryside, showing the commitment of the Mexican government to improving the quality of life of its people.

The Empowerment of Women

Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated the role of women in politics and leadership. She praised the fact that Colima was the first state in Mexico and Latin America to have a female governor.

She encouraged all women to follow their dreams and aspire to any position they want, including the presidency of the Republic.

Significant Encounters in Colima

During her visit to Colima, Sheinbaum interacted with young athletes from the region and played a game of volleyball with them. She highlighted the importance of sport for well-being and the fulfillment of dreams.

A Tasting with Tradition

Politics also had the opportunity to savor the delicious creations of ‘Paletas de Villa de Álvarez’, an iconic paletería that has been an important part of the daily life of the people of Colima for more than six decades.

Claudia Sheinbaum demonstrated in Colima her commitment to the Fourth Transformation, encouraging everyone to continue on the path of positive changes for Mexico. Her message, focused on the progress and well-being of the people, resonated among the supporters of Colima and will surely leave a significant mark on her journey throughout the country.

