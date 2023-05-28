Gymnasts Paulina Campos, Natalia Escalera, Grays Briceño, Ahtziri Sandoval, Cassandra Loustalot and Alexa Moreno, during the Pan American Gymnastics Games, in Medellín. Mexican Gymnastics Federation

The Mexican gymnasts have given their country a triumph of elegance. The women’s team finished as the second best country in the Pan American Championship, where they sought to seal their pass to the World Cup in Belgium and to the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile this year. With a good performance in the different apparatus, Mexico had a better score (159,099) than Canada (155,768), Brazil (150,399) and (Argentina 147,366), although it was surpassed by the US B team (162,167). The gymnasts who captured the attention in the contest held in Medellín were Alexa Moreno, the fourth best gymnast in the last Olympic Games and gold winner in the vault event this Saturday, and the promising 20-year-old Natalia Escalera.

The Mexican team was led by Alexa Moreno, followed by Natalia Escalera, Ahtziri Sandoval, Cassandra Loustalot and Paulina Campos, as well as Grays Briceño, who was the reserve gymnast. Moreno returned to high-level competitions in 2023 after spending two years in recovery after undergoing shoulder and ankle surgeries. At 28 years old, the athlete from Baja California wants to compete in the entire Olympic cycle: the Central Americans in July, the World Cup in October and the Pan American Games. Her goal is to reach her third Olympic Games in Paris. Moreno has been the great ambassador of Mexican gymnastics after in 2018 she won the first medal for Mexico in a Gymnastics World Cup and shared a podium with the legendary Simone Biles. In the jump test, Moreno was left with the best score over the American Joscelyn Roberson, in a fine and accurate performance. Escalera was the third and Sandoval the fourth.

The jewel of gymnastics that has been taking shape these years is called Natalia Escalera. At the age of 20, she has already competed in two world championships, but it is in this period that she wants to reach her first Games. “This is my first Olympic cycle, firm and planned. I feel very good, I have started the year very strong and all this serves as a blank for the important competitions that are coming up, I am prepared for what comes next ”, she told Escalera in an interview with the Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade ). Escalera finished second in the test of the all around, while Alexa Moreno finished fifth. The young promise, in addition, was the third best valued in the floor test and in the uneven bars. In the beam test, Loustalot obtained the fourth best score.

The men’s team had a good participation by finishing, by teams, in fifth place in the standings below the USA, Brazil, Colombia and Canada. The Mexicans who made it to the Pan American Games are Isaac Núñez, Fabián De Luna, Josué Juárez, Maximiliano Galicia Flores, Rodrigo Gómez and Alonso Pérez Torres, reserve gymnast.

Unlike other sports such as aquatic swimming, the Conade supported and disseminated the performance of the gymnasts. The big difference is that in the Swimming Federation the president is accused of embezzling millions of pesos and has harmed generations of swimmers since 2009. Ana Guevara, the highest commissioner of the sport, has made public that she sees herself reflected in the history of overcoming Alexa Moreno, who at the Rio Olympics was aggrieved for her physical complexion. The gymnast, a test of mental resistance, put that aside and took advantage of it to use it as fuel to get to this point in which she is a benchmark for the sport of her country.

