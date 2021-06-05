Mexico | Seven miners stuck in a collapsed mine in Mexico

Extensive flooding is suspected to have caused the country to collapse in the mining area.

Seven a miner is stuck in a collapsed mine in Mexico, reports the news agency AFP.

Mexican authorities launched the rescue operation on Friday, but results have not yet been obtained.

Extensive floods are suspected of causing the country to sink in the mining area of ​​northern Mexico.

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the administration sent personnel to the scene to secure the area and coordinate the rescue operation for miners.

Coahuila is the most significant mining area in Mexico, where several serious mining accidents have occurred. The most serious accident in the region’s history is the 2006 explosion. The bodies of 63 miners who died in the accident are still buried at the scene of the accident.