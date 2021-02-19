Relatives of the 43 during a march. Miguel Tovar / Getty Images

The prosecutor of Ayotzinapa case, Omar Gómez, has traveled to Austria to deliver new skeletal remains found in the searches to the laboratory of the University of Innsbruck. They are 16 fragments, recovered from the Barranca de la Carnicería, a lonely place near the municipalities of Iguala and Cocula. Last year, investigators found a piece of bone in the Carnicería that belonged to one of the 43 missing students in Iguala in 2014, Christian Rodríguez.

This Thursday, the Undersecretary of Human Rights of the Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas, reported on the trip of the prosecutor Gómez, who flew accompanied by “a representation of the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) and of the presidential commission ”of the Ayotzinapa case.

In a statement published on his personal website, Encinas also said that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has met again with the families of the 43 at the National Palace. Encinas has said that the president “has reiterated his will to get to the truth about the whereabouts of the 43 normalistas and has emphasized that for this purpose he is working on the report of the events of the night in Iguala in 2014”.

At the end of the meeting, one of the lawyers for the families, Vidulfo Rosales, reported that the experts from the University of Innsbruck will begin the analysis of the remains this Friday. Rosales has said that he does not know how long the laboratory will spend in the analysis, although he has indicated that a key factor is the degree of deterioration of the fragments to be analyzed.

Neither Encinas nor Rosales have detailed the specific origin of the fragments. The undersecretary has pointed out the Carnicería ravine. The lawyer has clarified that almost all of them come from there. They have not said, however, if the fragments were found in searches carried out during the present administration or before.

In September, EL PAÍS reported that the previous administration of the prosecution had found hundreds of bone fragments in the Carnicería ravine and hid them. For years, the remains were kept in a warehouse of the old Attorney General’s Office (PGR). With the changing of the guard at the prosecutor’s office and the arrival of the prosecutor Gómez, the researchers rediscovered the fragments, which had never been genetically analyzed. With the pandemic, their shipment to Innsbruck was complicated, but one of the goals of Gomez’s team was to take them to the Austrian laboratory.

The discovery of these bones occurred in mid-December 2014, when the PGR, then headed by Jesús Murillo Karam, defended a version of the story according to which all the students had been attacked by the criminal group Guerreros Unidos, aided by police officers. of Iguala and Cocula. According to this version, the criminals murdered the students, cremated their bodies in a garbage dump in Cocula, and then dumped their remains into the nearby San Juan River.

In this context, the prosecution announced that some bones found in that river weeks before matched the genetic profile of one of the 43, Alexander Mora. With Mora’s identification, the narrative constructed by the PGR was propped up. Oblivious to the researchers’ theory, the appearance of some bones in a ravine hundreds of meters from the garbage dump was forgotten.

Whether or not they are part of the fragments that the prosecutor Gomez has transferred to Innsbruck, the expectation is enormous. The identification of Christian Rodríguez’s bone last year broke a five-year period of bad news: tortured detainees, flawed versions of events, investigators’ suspicions of malpractice … The results of the Innsbruck laboratory analyzes could help shed light on one of the most tragic and confusing episodes in the recent history of Mexico.

