In a gesture of solidarity, the government of Mexico has sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to help the victims of the earthquake that shook to turquia last February 6.

The shipment left the Santa Lucía military base in the State of Mexico, aboard a plane that arrived today at the Adana airport in Turkey.

The shipment includes food, blanketsmats, tents, light generators, medical suppliess, personal hygiene supplies and clothesamong other inputs necessary to help people affected by the earthquake.

The Ethiopian Airlines Boing 777 flew direct from Felipe Ángeles International Airport to Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid.

The aid sent by Mexico joins the donation of 6 million dollars through the UN and the team of Mexican rescuers who are still searching for survivors among the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts of the Mexican government to provide support and solidarity to Turkey.

The Turkish ambassador in Mexico, İlhan Kemal Tuğ, thanked the Mexican people and government for the donations that will help their nationals face the consequences of the earthquake.