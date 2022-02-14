Mexico.- The balance of trade is not balanced on the relation between Mexico and Chinese. Although our country has increased exports to this Asian country, they are not compared and evenue at a disadvantage compared to imports performing China to Mexican soil.
The Chamber of Commerce between Mexico and China indicates that what our nation exports the most are meat, fish, crustaceans and molluscs; however, other products that were previously exported in greater quantities, such as avocado or beer, have fallen from 2018 to 2020.
To analyze this trade relationship and the challenges for both countries, as well as the opportunities, Debate will hold the webinar 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations Mexico-China, in alliance with the NGO America without Walls and the association of the Mexican Foreign Service. The event will take place online on February 22 at 6:00 p.m. in Mexico City.
The Data
Speakers
In the webinar of Debate Ambassador Sergio Ley, Ambassador David Nájera, former consul in Guangzhou, China, and Bernardo Méndez, retired Foreign Service Minister, will participate.
