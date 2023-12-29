With the changes to the Mexican Securities Market Law that were published on Thursday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Government hopes that medium-sized companies will be encouraged to list on the stock exchanges. The last Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the country occurred in 2017, which implies a six-year desert. Behind this drought there are factors specific to the country, but also a global trend.

The law, approved in November, will be applied as of Thursday when it was published in the DOF. In short, the changes offer greater flexibility for companies to list on the stock market and eliminate procedures that were previously in the hands of the regulator, the National Banking and Securities Commission, so that the authorization process is faster. Secondary laws are expected to shape a new, simpler public offering scheme. The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), one of two in the country, said that with this new figure it is expected to reduce the times and costs of the process.

For years, stock market analysts have lamented a lack of corporate governance culture in Mexico, which exposes itself to investor scrutiny when a company goes on the market. The country has a long tradition of family businesses that range from large corporations to small enterprises, which makes it less attractive to install a corporate government that is accountable to those who become shareholders.

Not only have IPOs completely dried up in the country in the last six years, companies that were listed on the market have decided to delist, including the Spanish Banco Santander and the Mexican food company Grupo Lala. The decline in IPOs is a global trend, not only in Mexico, which according to analysts has to do with the increase in interest rates, the uncertainty generated by wars and geopolitical tensions, but also the preference for instruments that allow them companies to raise resources directly from private investors. This represents a loss for retail investors, that is, any citizen who wants to invest their money independently and without paying commissions to institutions such as funds.

The Mexican Government has high ambitions for this reform, which has its secondary laws pending. In a publication on social networks, the Undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit, Gabriel Yorio, assured that he hopes that Mexico becomes a “hub financial”.

“This significant advance for the stock market sector will boost competition and dynamism, facilitate access to financing and simplify market entry with more accessible public offerings, focusing on medium-sized companies,” Yorio said in his X account. “The objective It is clear: increase liquidity and promote business growth in Mexico. “We are already advancing secondary regulation in collaboration with regulators and the financial sector,” he added.

