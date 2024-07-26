Mexico City.- Mexico is seeking to import more fuel for vehicles next year than it had previously planned to make up for delays in starting up its new Olmeca refinery, a half-dozen traders said, marking a shift by state oil company Pemex.

Purchases for next year signal that the refinery may not be ready soon, a hurdle for the legacy of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who began building it after being elected in 2018 promising to end the country’s costly imports.

Pemex, the most indebted among its peers worldwide, is a major crude producer but relies heavily on gasoline and diesel imports as its six aging refineries struggle to process its heavy Maya crude, producing record amounts of fuel oil instead.

Earlier this year, Pemex had indicated to suppliers that it planned to significantly cut imports of both fuels as the 340,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery was finally working at capacity, market sources said.

However, Reuters revealed last month that the refinery is unlikely to produce commercially viable fuels before the end of the year as engineers were still working on key parts more than two years after it opened.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency was also skeptical. In a report in June, it said the refinery was unlikely to come online before the fourth quarter of next year.

Reuters was unable to determine by how much Pemex had previously planned to cut imports for next year. Pemex did not respond to a request for comment.

However, Mexico is now back in the market seeking deals to guarantee fuel supplies for the rest of this year and next and has made inquiries in the United States and across Asia, traders said.

Pemex is seeking volumes similar to those it imported before, according to a trader at a major commodities company. This was confirmed by another US trader working for a major Latin American refinery.

Over the past two weeks, they have also held consultations with Chinese refiners, but no agreement has yet been reached, according to two Asian traders.

The new supply agreements for 2025 would contradict statements by Pemex CEO Octavio Romero earlier this month that Mexico would drastically reduce fuel imports in the coming months.

The Olmeca refinery would start up in the next few days, he said. New coking units at the Tula and Salina Cruz refineries would also boost production above national demand and Pemex would have a surplus, he added.

In the first five months of the year, Pemex produced 306,547 bpd of gasoline and 181,565 bpd of diesel in its six domestic refineries, according to official data. It imported 358,545 bpd of gasoline and 128,215 bpd of diesel.

Spot purchases amid delay

Without the new refinery working at full capacity, lower imports could cause a fuel shortage next year that would be an embarrassment for the government and incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum, three Mexican traders said.

Pemex and the government have pushed back the start-up date for the refinery, whose cost has more than doubled to $17 billion, at least a dozen times in recent years.

Mexico typically imports most of its fuel from the United States because shipping from Asia takes longer and is more expensive, although price swings in Asia can make arbitrage profitable.

Pemex has purchased at least three spot shipments of gasoline for early August, weighing around 300,000 barrels each, from Asia – probably China and Singapore – in the past week, as the arbitrage was profitable, traders added.

However, shipping cargoes from Northeast or Southeast Asia to Mexico on a forward contractual basis would be more difficult, as it means the arbitrage must be profitable over the entire period.