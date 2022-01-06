The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, and the elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, this Thursday in Santiago. – (EFE / Embassy of Mexico in Chile)

Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and now Chile. Mexico seeks to consolidate a progressive alliance that adds President-elect Gabriel Boric to its regional strategy. The young Chilean politician, who in December easily won the elections against the far-right José Antonio Kast, this week received a visit from the Mexican Foreign Minister, an appointment that goes beyond diplomatic courtesy and represents the consolidation of a political project with objectives common. “The victory in Chile, together with the presence of several progressive governments, will give a new intensity to the struggle to have a common voice in Latin America and the Caribbean. There is an important confluence, also that will surely have repercussions in all the main multilateral bodies ”, said this Thursday Marcelo Ebrard.

That is, according to the Secretary of Foreign Relations, the first step to achieve a greater presence of Latin America in global geopolitical balances. “As you know, Mexico has made a great effort so that the voice of Latin America can be heard again,” he emphasized in an appearance before the media. “I would say that there is a very important coincidence, not only with Chile now, of course, but with other countries: Bolivia, Argentina, in short, there are many countries that coincide with this way of thinking, and surely that will lead to a new stage in the representation of Latin America in the world ”, he continued.

The new “strategic alliance” with Chile will become effective when Boric takes office on March 11, but meanwhile the president-elect, representative of a new generation of left-wing leaders, has agreed on the need for joint work: “We need to collaborate among us to listen to our peoples ”. The promoter of the Approve Dignity coalition has already had a telephone conversation with Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Mexico has shown “a lot of sympathy for the causes that it represents and for the renewal it implies” and now has a new ally in Santiago. During the last year, he has deepened ties with the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, a preferred partner in the fight against covid-19, and with the Bolivian, Luis Arce. In July he celebrated the relief in Peru with the new president, Pedro Castillo, to whom the Government and the party that supports him, Morena, offered advice and financial support weeks ago to overcome the convulsions of his first months.

Ebrard is about to fly to Buenos Aires to pass the witness of the presidency to Fernández pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). “We are establishing common positions, we work together many things to face the pandemic, not only between Mexico and Argentina, but in general in the region we had a common action on many fronts, especially to obtain vaccines and accelerate access to our countries to treatments and medications ”, recalled the Mexican Foreign Minister.

The so-called vaccine diplomacy, which Ebrard himself defended before the United Nations Security Council in order to achieve a more equitable distribution of biological vaccines in developing countries, was the springboard with which Mexico regained regional prominence in 2021. López Obrador began his term in 2018 with the idea that the best foreign policy should be domestic policy, although little by little he has been defining his international priorities. They all pass through the continent and, in essence, are a major initiative in Latin America and the consolidation of relations with the United States and Canada under the umbrella of the new trade agreement.

In May, Colombia holds presidential elections and in October, Brazilians decide their future in elections that may represent the return of Lula da Silva. For the moment, Chile joins the axis of the progressive governments of America, whose priority is to nurture unity. “The more separated we are, the less organized we are, since we will have more difficulties to assert the interests and voice, the vision of Latin America and the Caribbean in the world. There is an important coincidence with President Gabriel Boric and his team ”, summarized the head of Mexican diplomacy.

