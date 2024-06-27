Mexico state.- The Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) indicated that it seeks to certify five airports in the country by 2025 under Annex 14 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Maricruz Hernández García, director of airports at AFAC, indicated that among the air terminals that will be certified in that year are those of Acapulco, Mexico City, Puerto Escondido, Nogales and Palenque.

Within the framework of her participation in the Fifth International Aviation Safety Congress 2024, which is being held at the Santa Lucía Military Air Base, the representative of the organization pointed out that these airports face some challenges to obtain certifications such as natural phenomena, investment commitments and physical characteristics.

He added that in the case of Acapulco International Airport, its certification was delayed by Hurricane “Otis” due to the damage suffered by its infrastructure due to the natural phenomenon.

When referring to the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), he explained that one of the challenges it faces are physical problems given that it is surrounded by the urban sprawl and lack of investment.

“The investment made in them depends a lot, since airports that are private have an easier time investing more than those airports that are owned by the State. However, everyone is working and is about to obtain said certification,” he commented.

The board recalled that in 2023, investments of 8 billion pesos will be channeled for airport certifications throughout the country’s airport infrastructure. And it is expected that investments of 10 billion pesos will be made this year in the same area.

“There are 80 airports in Mexico. With ICAO we have the commitment to certify at least 66 international air terminals with Annex 14. By 2025 we have the commitment to have 55 airports with regular commercial operations,” he said.

Some of the airports that already have this certification are Cancún, Huatulco, Mérida, Mazatlán, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Colima, Guaymas, Tulum, AIFA, among others.

“Certification is to go beyond what security demands. All airports in the country comply with national and international regulations, but we have to go further,” he said.

Fabiana Todesco, ICAO regional officer for Aerodromes and Ground Aid, explained that through this certification, states can demonstrate that their airports located in their territories comply with regulatory safety requirements.

“It is an indicator that allows uniform conditions to be provided for aircraft from other states as required by Article 15 of the Chicago Convention,” he explained.

He said that complying with the Annex is Mexico’s responsibility before the international community as a signatory of the Chicago Convention, the most important regulatory treaty in relation to International Public Aeronautical Law.

Finally, he mentioned that one of the challenges faced worldwide in obtaining said certification is that many airports are more than three decades old or more and that they are built with other needs.