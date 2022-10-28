Mexico is going for its revenge against the US arms giants. The lawyers representing the Mexican State have made it official that they will appeal the decision of a Massachusetts judge to dismiss their lawsuit against eight armories, indicated by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as responsible for the armed violence that plagues the country. This is the beginning of the second assault in the judicial battle of the Mexican authorities to put some of the heavyweights of the US arms industry in the dock. After the setback suffered in the first attempt, Mexico’s legal strategy will go two ways: this appeal and a civil lawsuit filed two weeks ago before an Arizona court.

“Notice is given that the United Mexican States, plaintiff in the above matter, appeal the annulment order dated October 1, 2022 before the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit,” reads the court notice filed. by the lawyers who represent the country. This notice marks the beginning of the appeal phase. From there, a new court will decide if the decision to appeal is well-founded and, if so, if it is necessary to resume the case.

Since the end of last year, the López Obrador government has accused gun shops of negligent practices and advertising campaigns specifically designed to attract organized crime organizations as buyers. In the opinion of the Mexican authorities, the manufacturers not only did nothing to prevent their rifles from reaching the hands of criminals, they also actively sought to buy their products.

At the end of September, Judge Dennis Saylor argued that Mexico’s lawsuit was inadmissible because in the United States there is the Law for the Protection of the Legal Trade in Arms (PLCAA), a statute promoted during the George W. Bush Administration that shields the arms industry in the face of any lawsuit arising from the misuse of its products. “Despite the fact that this court has considerable empathy for Mexicans, and none at all for those who traffic weapons to criminal organizations in Mexico, it is bound by the law,” Saylor said in his ruling.

The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, said after learning of the judge’s decision that this scenario was contemplated and announced that an appeal would be filed. “We were prepared,” Ebrard said.

The notice of appeal, filed this week, still does not include the arguments that the litigants will present in favor of Mexico. However, diplomatic sources consulted by EL PAÍS comment that the argument will be based on two points. The first is that the legal shield that the PLCAA gives to armories cannot be applied extraterritorially. This means that it does not apply to damages committed outside the United States. The Mexican team of lawyers assures that there are several precedents in the United States that if a US law does not explicitly establish that it can be applied beyond the borders of the country, it cannot be interpreted that way.

The second argument is based on the fact that the law contemplates certain exceptions to that legal shield that protects the arms industry and that, even if the PLCAA applied, the interpretation that the Massachusetts court made of those exceptions was too restrictive. Lawyers say a broader view would justify Mexico’s claims against some of the industry’s biggest names like Glock, Barrett and Beretta. Authorities say that every year half a million illegal weapons cross the border.

The civil lawsuit in Arizona, filed in the middle of this month, goes against five arms dealers and places that southern state as the epicenter of illegal trafficking to Mexico. In addition to the two open legal fronts, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has promoted the issue at the bilateral negotiating table on Security matters. It’s a quid pro quo. The Latin American country insists that if the White House wants to stop drug trafficking, it has to help its neighbors stop arms trafficking.

“We have to redouble our efforts to attack illegal arms trafficking,” acknowledged the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, after a Security meeting with Ebrard on October 13 in Washington. “Last year, more than 33,000 people were murdered in Mexico, more than two-thirds of intentional homicides involved firearms,” ​​he added.

Although more and more political support has been tied up, the legal front has run into a wall. To shoot it down, the decision would be an unprecedented milestone.

