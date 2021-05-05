The collapse of the subway line that took place on the night of May 3 in Mexico City continues to shake Mexican society. Meanwhile, the mayor of the city, Claudia Sheinbaun, and the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, promised to initiate investigations “without regard” and “to the last consequences” to purge responsibility for an accident that has claimed the lives of at least 24 people.

The families of the at least 24 people who died in the subway accident that occurred on the night of Monday, May 3, in Mexico City are demanding justice from the authorities. A justice that the president of the country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has promised will come “without regard.”

AMLO has stated that “a thorough investigation, without regard, of any kind, will begin, seeking to know the truth and what really happened.” At the center of the controversy is the current Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who served as Mayor of the capital in 2012, when line 12 of the metro was inaugurated, which collapsed on Monday.

The president declared three days of national mourning and expressed “his solidarity and deep pain towards the deceased and injured people, as well as their respective families” to whom he also promised that “absolutely nothing will be hidden”, since the “people of Mexico has to know the whole truth. “

“Very detailed” review of metro line 12

Also, the mayor of the city, Claudia Sheinbaum, promised that “to the last consequences” will be reached in the investigations into what happened. The mayor also announced that “a very detailed review” of said line will be carried out, with the help of an expert opinion from the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas to “get to the bottom of what happened.”

However, Sheinbaum ruled out the dismissal of the director of the metro, Florencia Serranía. Line 12 has long been at the center of criticism due to the poor condition of the facilities that users and social organizations have denounced on several occasions, especially after the 2017 earthquake.

An aerial view shows the site of the subway train accident after the partial collapse of an overpass in Mexico City on May 4, 2021 PEDRO PARDO AFP

But the failures in the work were known as early as 2013, a year after its inauguration. In 2014, the service had to be canceled in 11 of the 20 stations on the line due to various failures and it was not reopened until 2015. During its construction, controversy also surrounded the project due to the final cost of the work, for which some 27,000 million pesos (about 1,700 million dollars at the time).

A 13-year-old boy, among the victims of the accident

According to the latest report from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Mexican capital, at the moment only 10 of the 24 deceased have been identified. One of them is Brandon Giovanny Hernández Tapia, a 13-year-old boy who had been reported missing.

“He was identified by family members in the forensic offices of the institution in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, who died due to the events that occurred on Line 12 of the Metro,” the capital prosecutor’s office reported on Twitter.

The procedures for identifying the deceased and for the delivery of the corpses are proceeding very slowly. Some family members had to wait up to 10 hours to retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

Gisela Rioja, wife of one of the dead people, assured EFE that she had received a “terrible attitude” in several of the places where she tried to search for the body of her partner. Now, both she and the rest of the family are asking for Justice to be done.

