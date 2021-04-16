Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, during the announcement of Netflix’s arrival in Mexico in September 2011. Hector Vivas / GETTY IMAGES

Morena has opened a new path within the global campaign that tries to find ways to control the large digital multinationals. The parliamentary group of the party in power, with a majority in both chambers, this week presented an initiative to establish a new tax of 7% on the rates of public services. streaming like Netflix or Apple TV. In the absence of the journey until its final approval and on the eve of the June elections – the sessions in congress close at the end of this month – which could change the balance of forces in parliament, the initiative represents a novelty with respect to the line followed by the majority of countries, promoted by the OECD, which focuses on taxing the income of platforms through what is known as Google rate.

The Mexican particularity is twofold. In addition to focusing on company sales through a new consumption tax, it leaves out digital services that have a physical extension, such as distribution or transportation. That is, Amazon or Uber would not enter the bag of the new law. In any case, it is not the first move by Mexico to tighten the fiscal fence for large platforms. In June of last year, a new regulation came into force that obliged foreign digital companies to pay VAT for their services.

“The VAT measure is reasonable because it equated the tax burden with national companies,” says Rodolfo de la Torre, a researcher at the Espinosa Yglesias Study Center. But he considers that this new tax may clash with international treaties, in particular with the new free trade agreement (NAFTA), which requires equal treatment for foreign and national companies. “There is a risk of understanding that there is discrimination based on nationality because even if the company were established with tax domicile in Mexico, it would continue to be considered a foreigner for the initiative presented by Morena if its investors are not Mexican,” adds de la Torre.

The tax domicile is the great workhorse in the campaign to guarantee equitable taxation for large platforms, which operate in countries where they often have hardly any corporate presence. The Mexican initiative even penalizes multinationals not even having an office. “In the event that whoever provides the service does not have a residence or permanent establishment in the national territory, the tax rate will be 15%”, reads the legislative project.

Another justification for the Mexican initiative is that “they are mounted on the public telecommunications networks of telephone and internet operators but they do not invest in their installation and deployment.” For de la Torre, this argument is not correct because “telecommunications networks are private. What is in the background is a very strong need to raise revenue ”. Mexico is the country with the lowest collection in the OECD and also lower than most Latin American countries.

A tax reform on the horizon

Recommendations from international organizations have been a constant in recent years. From creating an inheritance tax to increasing the property tax or introducing a green tax. Despite his theoretical battle against inequality, López Obrador has been reluctant at the beginning of the six-year term to open the fiscal melon. But the Treasury has already given the first signs that next year they will get to work. Pumping public resources to narrow the Mexican abyss of inequality and poverty necessarily requires pressing the fiscal accelerator.

Another criticism of the initiative presented this week by Morena is the doubt about its equity, since it is a tax on consumption, and that therefore it will be passed on as a clean sweep to all consumers regardless of their income level. “It is not a good mechanism because the system is not progressive. Instead of taxing profits, we have chosen the easiest way not to confront the power of the platforms, ”says Ivan Benumea, coordinator of fiscal issues at the Fundar institute.

In parallel, negotiations continue within the OECD to see the light of a tax on income, the so-called global Google tax. The body accepted in 2017 the G20 commission to reform international tax rules in a world in which data has become the new raw material and in which technology companies establish their main headquarters in countries with lax taxation. The OECD has set itself the goal of having a universal digital tax ready by 2020. Its forecasts, however, have not been met. Added to the complexity of finding a balance that would bring more than 130 states together, last year the outbreak of the pandemic and the decision of the US administration of Donald Trump to leave the negotiations were added.

With the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House it seems that the clouds are clearing. The United States is the country where the main technology companies are based, and an agreement that did not have their presence would not make sense. The new Democratic Administration has already shown itself more likely to advance negotiations on international tax reform, as the new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dropped in March at a G20 meeting.

“The agenda has been stopped until the US has shown signs of being interested again,” says analyst Carlos Brown. “It is the long but most important road to be able to combat tax avoidance. Mexico’s initiative to tax consumption is the quickest way but it will be key that this measure is reinforced with a more ambitious reform ”.

