The Mexican Navy is looking for three Americans who disappeared while traveling on a sailboat off the coast of Sinaloa. The US Coast Guard has reported it’s a statement that the group of sailors set sail on April 4 from the port of Mazatlán, in the State of Sinaloa, in the direction of San Diego, California. The group had scheduled a stopover to collect food in Cabo San Lucas (Baja California Sur) for April 6, but the boat never arrived.

Since leaving Mazatlán, neither the sailboat nor the three Americans have been seen by other vessels on the route from Sinaloa to California. “Search and rescue coordinators have contacted the marinas in Baja California, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel. Urgent maritime information transmissions have been issued over VHF radio requesting all sailors to be vigilant for missing persons and vessels,” the US Coast Guard said.

The missing Americans are Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross. The group was traveling on a sailboat named Ocean Bound. The boat is a 13-meter-long La Fitte 44 model, common among sailing fans. The families of the three men have spoken to the US press and have assured that the sailors had licenses issued by the US Government and extensive experience in navigation. Until now, the Mexican Navy has not formally reported the disappearance of the three men.

Disappearances in Mexico continue to escalate in a context of high violence. In recent weeks, the disappearance of US citizens and residents in Mexico have strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. The case that has generated the most tension was the disappearance of four Americans in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, at the beginning of March. The FBI undertook a search against the clock after learning that they had been kidnapped by a cell related to drug trafficking, finally two were found dead and two alive.

