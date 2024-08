Pennsylvania, United States.- The Matamoros League’s dream in the Little League World Series is over, after falling 11-3 to Venezuela.

The Mexican team was unable to take revenge for their first encounter in the tournament and once again, the Barquisimeto players scored ten runs against them.

Venezuela will face Japan for a place in the International Final, where Chinese Taipei is already waiting, having defeated the Japanese this morning.

