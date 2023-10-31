In Mexico a surprising Ricciardo

Fourth on the grid, seventh at the finish line: the Mexican Grand Prix gave us back a Daniel Ricciardo on the ball, as hasn’t happened for too long. The Australian got the best out of his AlphaTauri and on the flying lap he even beat the host Sergio Perez, from whom he wants to take his place in Red Bull in 2024. In the race he only had to give way to those who had a good pace blatantly superior, like the Mercedes and Lando Norris, yet if the Grand Prix had lasted one lap longer perhaps theHoney Badger he could have brought home more points.

In fact, in the final stages of the Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver was in a state of apnea with his tyres. George Russell, with four laps to go, he had to surrender to Norris: from then on Ricciardo recovered a good three and a half seconds in the #63, arriving in his slipstream at the finish line. It would have been child’s play to activate the DRS and take sixth place, but the checkered flag saved Russell, preventing Ricciardo from gaining another two points.

Russell’s words

“Surely with one more lap he would have overtaken me. Daniel had a really great weekend, I’m really happy to see it went well, he deserves it“, acknowledged the Briton.

“My race was dictated by the tyres. Once again the car was very strong, but I couldn’t overtake Sainz. We had to slow down because my brakes were overheating, as happened to many riders. In doing so, however, I completely lost the temperature of the tires and I was no longer able to recover it. It was like driving on ice for the last 15 laps, a rather unpleasant sensation. I was very lucky to finish P6. I’m not too worried because I know the reason“.