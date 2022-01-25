Los Charros de Jalisco, champions of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League in their

2021-2022 season, they will represent Mexico in the 2022 Caribbean Series, in Santo

Domingo, Dominican Republic and they already have their roster for the event.

With Final Series MVP Brennan Bernardino at the helm, manager Roberto Vizcarra

will have a solid rotation of starters with Javier Solano and three pitchers who will add

their ability such as Manny Barreda, Nick Struck and Wilmer Ríos, from

Culiacán, Monterrey and Hermosillo, respectively.

As for the relievers, the Charros Roberto Osuna, Alex Tovalín and Jared Wilson, among

others, will wear the Aztec flannel in the Dominican Republic and to them are added large

names like Jake Sánchez from Mexicali, recently awarded as MVP and

Reliever of the Year in the last season of the LAMP, in addition to David Gutiérrez, from

Tomateros, Enrique Burgos, from the Eagles and Samuel Zazueta, from Ciudad Obregón.

Brennan Bernardino heads Mexico’s roster. Photo: Courtesy.

The base of the Jalisco infield will be maintained for the Caribbean Series, that is, Japhet

Amador, Christian Villanueva, Esteban Quiroz, Agustín Murillo and Amadeo Zazueta will be the

defensive pillars for Mexico, without neglecting the additions of the Víctor gunboats

Mendoza and Joey Meneses, as well as the versatile Isaac Rodríguez Salazar, who come from

of Yaquis, Tomateros and Los Mochis.

In the outfield, Mexico will have the offensive support of Dariel Álvarez, Félix Pérez and José

Juan Aguilar, as well as the mischief of Alex Osuna and reinforcement José Cardona, who

He had a good year with Naranjeros.

Roberto Osuna will go to the Caribbean Series. Photo: Courtesy.

For the catcher, Fernando Flores will remain on the roster, who showed great batting

in the postseason, and Santiago Chávez, in addition to Alexis Wilson, from Culiacán, an element

who was awarded the Gold Glove last winter baseball season

Mexican.