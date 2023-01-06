Unrest and casualties in Mexico, Sinaloa state, after the arrest of the son of “El Chapo”, Ovidio Guzman-Lopezhimself a faction boss of his father’s drug cartel.

Three security officers were killed and 18 people hospitalized after members of Guzman’s gang, known as “The Rat”, set up checkpoints, set fire to cars and raided Culiacan airport, where they opened fire against two planes, one of which was taking off for Mexico City. Videos posted on social media show passengers on the plane seeking shelter under the seats. Schools across the state will also remain closed today.

Guzman-Lopez had been captured in Culiacán and transferred to Mexico City. More than 100 flights have been canceled at three Sinaloa airports. El Chapo, Joaquin Guzman, is serving a life sentence in the United States after being found guilty in 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering.

The United States had introduced a prize of 5 million dollars for information useful for the arrest of his son and the six-month operation for his arrest had the support of the United States, as announced by the Mexican defense ministry.

US President Joe Biden will be in Mexico next week to attend the North American summit. It will arrive on Sunday, a day earlier than expected, as announced by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Guzman and his brother Joaquim coordinate 11 methamphetamine laboratories in the state of Sinaloa, where 1,300-2,200 kilos of this substance are produced every month, according to information released by the US State Department. Guzman also ordered the murders of informants, a drug dealer and a famous Mexican singer who refused to perform at her wedding.