Wednesday, November 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mexico | Residents of Acapulco, battered by Hurricane Otis, guard their neighborhoods with machetes

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Mexico | Residents of Acapulco, battered by Hurricane Otis, guard their neighborhoods with machetes

Hurricane Otis caused a wave of looting in Mexico.

in Mexico some of the residents of the beach town of Acapulco, which was devastated by hurricane Otis, guard their neighborhoods from looting armed with machetes and baseball bats.

Otis landed on the Pacific coast of Mexico about a week ago. According to the authorities, almost 50 people are known to have been killed.

In the aftermath of the storm, supermarket shelves were quickly stripped bare by a wave of looting. According to a local interviewed by AFP, people have also been observed breaking into other people’s homes in the aftermath of the storm disaster.

Some property owners have resorted to armed guards to prevent looting.

#Mexico #Residents #Acapulco #battered #Hurricane #Otis #guard #neighborhoods #machetes

See also  Crimes | A house search related to Tupac Shakur's murder was conducted at the home of the eyewitness's wife
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Chamber approves project that increases penalties for theft and robbery

Chamber approves project that increases penalties for theft and robbery

Recommended

No Result
View All Result