Mexico | Residents of Acapulco, battered by Hurricane Otis, guard their neighborhoods with machetes

Hurricane Otis caused a wave of looting in Mexico.

in Mexico some of the residents of the beach town of Acapulco, which was devastated by hurricane Otis, guard their neighborhoods from looting armed with machetes and baseball bats.

Otis landed on the Pacific coast of Mexico about a week ago. According to the authorities, almost 50 people are known to have been killed.

In the aftermath of the storm, supermarket shelves were quickly stripped bare by a wave of looting. According to a local interviewed by AFP, people have also been observed breaking into other people’s homes in the aftermath of the storm disaster.

Some property owners have resorted to armed guards to prevent looting.