In the face of climate change, the Mexican countryside not only needs government financial resources, but also training in scientific techniques, such as cultivation methods or the use of agrochemicals, in addition to greater investment in technology, said Kazuo Watanabe, professor at the Center for Genetic Research from the University of Tsukuba, in an interview with La Jornada.

For 10 years the project Valuation of the diversity and development of the sustainable use of the genetic resources of Mexico, in which Japan collaborates through a group led by Watanabe, established a scientific-technological plan in the national agri-food system to conserve crop species and improve long-term preservation methods. This has made it possible, on the one hand, to support the propagation and variation of new genotypes in order to adapt to environmental changes and, on the other, to reduce the erosion of specimens in high-value populations.

Not only in Mexico are farmers and producers lacking; they are all old, but there are populations interested in agricultural activity, as in Chiapas and Zacatecas. They know what (resources) they have, but it is necessary to provide them with information about the scientific and economic value, accept material to work with and have a connection outside the country, such as private companies, he said.

He added that “the objective of this project is to increase recognition of the historical and cultural value of genetic resources in Mexico,” which ranks fourth among the 17 megadiverse countries.

“Climate change affects a lot in Mexico. We almost lost all of the production of nopales in Zacatecas, but fortunately we kept the botanical seed with which we can generate more product very quickly because it is very fertile as a base. The phenomenon has been very drastic: one year they have water, the other drought; that issue affects multiple sites,” he noted.

Watanabe estimated that the country requires water in the long term, for about 50 years, to meet the projects of agricultural production and human consumption.

The purpose of this binational program, added the professor, extends to export and import management, in addition to the exchange of intellectual or genetic property material. For example, in the case of the apple, Japan generates varieties of this fruit and can collaborate mainly in local production so as not to import the fruit from the United States.”

Selection

The project, which includes the Mexican Genetic Diversity initiative, addresses this issue and has propagated the cultivation of avocado, cocoa, husk tomato, chayote, amaranth and nopal, species selected for being native, of regional and economic agricultural importance, having availability of genetic resources and for being of paramount importance for national food security.

For the preservation of each species, three general aspects are worked on: genetics, generation of techniques for conservation, such as tissue or botanical culture, and the analysis of nutritional value, especially to increase it, which implies extensive studies. The materials collected are analyzed at the National Center for Genetic Resources, of the National Institute for Forest, Agricultural and Livestock Research, directed by José Fernando de la Torre Sánchez.

Ultimately, a model is established for the implementation of access to genetic resources and the fair distribution of benefits, including scientific information production, based on international statutes, such as the Nagoya protocol for the Convention on Biological Diversity or the FAO International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture.

The project, which officially began in 2013 and was due to end in 2018, was extended for five years due to its effectiveness. This provides an opportunity to extend the study of genetic varieties and cultivation of potatoes, vanilla and garlic, as well as some flowers, such as cempasuchil, among others.

Watanabe has participated in numerous projects in various countries. In Japan she works on multidisciplinary research on genetic resources and biotechnology with the concept of biodiplomacy and ethical, legal and social implications associated with science and technology policies.